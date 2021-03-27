Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,575 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $93.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

