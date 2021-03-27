Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEDXF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 61,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,775. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

MEDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit