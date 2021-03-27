Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEDXF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 61,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,775. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

MEDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

