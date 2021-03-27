Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MDIT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Medite Cancer Diagnostics Company Profile
