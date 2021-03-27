Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MDIT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Medite Cancer Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Medite Cancer Diagnostics alerts:

Medite Cancer Diagnostics Company Profile

Medite Cancer Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medite Cancer Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medite Cancer Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.