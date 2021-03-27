Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MODVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.