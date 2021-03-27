Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:MRD opened at C$10.98 on Tuesday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$363.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

