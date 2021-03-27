Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $82.91 on Friday. Melexis has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

