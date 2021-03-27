Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $63,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CASA. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

