Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Yunji Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

