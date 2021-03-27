Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.71 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

