Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (LON:CHRY) Insider Stephen Coe Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (LON:CHRY) insider Stephen Coe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,391.69).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.57.

Get Merian Chrysalis Investment alerts:

About Merian Chrysalis Investment

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merian Chrysalis Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.