Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (LON:CHRY) Insider Stephen Coe Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (LON:CHRY) insider Stephen Coe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,391.69).

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.57.

About Merian Chrysalis Investment

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

