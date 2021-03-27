MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 397.4% in March

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 2,008,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
