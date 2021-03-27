MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 397.4% in March

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 2,008,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.