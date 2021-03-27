Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $149.20 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.