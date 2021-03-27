Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $64,477.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be bought for approximately $239.01 or 0.00424847 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and $64,477.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 106,463 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars.

