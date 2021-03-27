Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

