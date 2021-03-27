MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,245. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.