MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,245. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $117.71 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit