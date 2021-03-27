Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $87,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $350.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock worth $94,669,312 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

