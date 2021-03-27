Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $13.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.76 million and the highest is $13.82 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 94,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

