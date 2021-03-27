Morgan Stanley Acquires 453,661 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,392,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

