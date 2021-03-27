Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $949,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after buying an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.