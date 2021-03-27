Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,120,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $142.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

