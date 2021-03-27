Morgan Stanley Buys 1,524,887 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.56% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $859,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.