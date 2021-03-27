Morgan Stanley Buys 407,301 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,197,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $69.50 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27.

