Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,004,921 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,267,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 412,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,333,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,509,000 after acquiring an additional 984,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of -813.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

