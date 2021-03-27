Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

