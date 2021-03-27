MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. 253,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,212. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.