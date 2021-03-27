M&T Bank Corp Invests $211,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.40 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

