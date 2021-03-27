M&T Bank Corp Invests $232,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN opened at $136.61 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

