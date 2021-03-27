M&T Bank Corp Makes New $237,000 Investment in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

