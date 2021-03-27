M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $209.83 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.