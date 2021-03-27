M&T Bank Corp Takes $227,000 Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMT. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

