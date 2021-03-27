M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Paylocity by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

