Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,015. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

