Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.41

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €234.41 ($275.78) and traded as high as €261.20 ($307.29). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €261.20 ($307.29), with a volume of 283,335 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €247.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €234.51.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.