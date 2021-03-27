Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.41

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €234.41 ($275.78) and traded as high as €261.20 ($307.29). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €261.20 ($307.29), with a volume of 283,335 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €247.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €234.51.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit