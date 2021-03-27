MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0485

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $572.52 million and $93.94 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.31 or 0.00625820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023337 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,796,371,580 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

