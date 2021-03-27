N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.63

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.63 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 68.50 ($0.89). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 841,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of £309.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.68.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,848,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

