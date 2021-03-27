NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

In related news, insider Warwick Evans bought 443,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47). Also, insider Sebastian Evans sold 52,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73), for a total value of A$53,645.15 ($38,317.97). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 613,998 shares of company stock valued at $592,509.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.