NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Warwick Evans bought 443,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47). Also, insider Sebastian Evans sold 52,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73), for a total value of A$53,645.15 ($38,317.97). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 613,998 shares of company stock valued at $592,509.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
