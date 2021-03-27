Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading 130.3% Higher This Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00058573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00228624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.03 or 0.00853370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00031603 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

