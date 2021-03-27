National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$86.10 Average PT from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$86.36. 1,221,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,639. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$48.80 and a 1 year high of C$89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.76.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

