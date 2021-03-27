NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $74.04 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00009864 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $74.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00058625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.00878528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,980,652 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.