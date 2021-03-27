Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 33,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,343. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.