Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 33,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,343. Nedbank Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

