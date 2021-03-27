Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $168,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $178.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $184.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

