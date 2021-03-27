Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $197,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $280.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

