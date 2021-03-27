Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

