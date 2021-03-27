Neo Ivy Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in H&R Block by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in H&R Block by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.