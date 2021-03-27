Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $181,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

