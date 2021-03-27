Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in IAA were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in IAA by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

