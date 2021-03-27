NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Sold by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558,523 shares during the quarter. NetSol Technologies accounts for about 5.5% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of NetSol Technologies worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK).

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.