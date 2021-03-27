NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

