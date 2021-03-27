Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXEN remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Nexien BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

