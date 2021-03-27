Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Nippon Ceramic stock remained flat at $$20.66 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit